Los Angeles, CA
2482 Cheremoya
2482 Cheremoya

2482 Cheremoya Avenue
Location

2482 Cheremoya Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
For Lease or Sale, 3 Bedroom Entertainment Home near Franklin Village and the Hollywood sign. - Also currently for sale, this large 3 bedroom, 4 bath entertainment home in the world famous Hollywood Hills, is located near the Hollywood sign, shopping (Franklin Village and Gelson's), restaurants (sushi, coffee, comedy, etc.), hiking, Hollywood Blvd and much more. The home is more than 3,000 square feet and is built for entertainment with newer wood floors and step downs. The 3 bedrooms are all master bedrooms with their own full baths, and are on various levels with the large master on the top floor, which has its own separate entrance! Views of the hills and a city skyline are from available from each room. There is a great yard in the back perfect for gardening or relaxing. The street seems very quiet and is located out of the way...and there is a 3 car garage with 2 separate garage doors. Above the garage, there is room for sunning area...come take a look at this one of a kind property before it's gone! Note: No utilities are included (only gardener), and pet(s) will be considered with additional deposit(s).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2482 Cheremoya have any available units?
2482 Cheremoya doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 2482 Cheremoya currently offering any rent specials?
2482 Cheremoya is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2482 Cheremoya pet-friendly?
Yes, 2482 Cheremoya is pet friendly.
Does 2482 Cheremoya offer parking?
Yes, 2482 Cheremoya offers parking.
Does 2482 Cheremoya have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2482 Cheremoya does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2482 Cheremoya have a pool?
No, 2482 Cheremoya does not have a pool.
Does 2482 Cheremoya have accessible units?
No, 2482 Cheremoya does not have accessible units.
Does 2482 Cheremoya have units with dishwashers?
No, 2482 Cheremoya does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2482 Cheremoya have units with air conditioning?
No, 2482 Cheremoya does not have units with air conditioning.
