2482 Cheremoya

For Lease or Sale, 3 Bedroom Entertainment Home near Franklin Village and the Hollywood sign. - Also currently for sale, this large 3 bedroom, 4 bath entertainment home in the world famous Hollywood Hills, is located near the Hollywood sign, shopping (Franklin Village and Gelson's), restaurants (sushi, coffee, comedy, etc.), hiking, Hollywood Blvd and much more. The home is more than 3,000 square feet and is built for entertainment with newer wood floors and step downs. The 3 bedrooms are all master bedrooms with their own full baths, and are on various levels with the large master on the top floor, which has its own separate entrance! Views of the hills and a city skyline are from available from each room. There is a great yard in the back perfect for gardening or relaxing. The street seems very quiet and is located out of the way...and there is a 3 car garage with 2 separate garage doors. Above the garage, there is room for sunning area...come take a look at this one of a kind property before it's gone! Note: No utilities are included (only gardener), and pet(s) will be considered with additional deposit(s).



