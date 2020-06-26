2473 LA CONDESA Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Located just minutes from Sunset Boulevard, escape to this private and serene single story home featuring an open floor plan, high ceilings, Italian terrazzo tiles and bamboo flooring, and breathtaking panoramic mountain views. Perfect for relaxation and entertainment, this high end retreat offers 4 spacious bedrooms, with a master suite boasting its own exclusive outdoor area. 2 additional bedrooms are located on the opposite side of the master bedroom, and the 4th bedroom / office includes its own bathroom and direct access to the 2-car covered parking garage. The massive outdoors features an infinity pool alongside a circular fire pit, a large open area shaded perfectly for play or to chill, a seated cabana area, a BBQ island, a swing, and a garden area all while enjoying the serenity and stunning views. Other amenities include a state-of-the-art automation system, a water filtration system, and a ventilation system. A must see!