Last updated April 1 2019 at 9:59 PM

24718 Bombay Avenue

24718 Bombay Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

24718 Bombay Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90744
Wilmington

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedrooms 1 bath home in a quiet street. 1 car garage, hardwood flooring materials, tile in kitchen and bath, solid surface materials tops in kitchen, refinished cabinets, fireplace in living room. Inside laundry room, wall gas heater in laundry room. Some recessed lighting throughout home. Newer bathroom. Long driveway leading to one car garage in back of home. Newer electrical panel at rear of home. Water heater also outside at rear of home. Security camera/light fixture at front porch. Must see to appreciate
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24718 Bombay Avenue have any available units?
24718 Bombay Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 24718 Bombay Avenue have?
Some of 24718 Bombay Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24718 Bombay Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
24718 Bombay Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24718 Bombay Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 24718 Bombay Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 24718 Bombay Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 24718 Bombay Avenue offers parking.
Does 24718 Bombay Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24718 Bombay Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24718 Bombay Avenue have a pool?
No, 24718 Bombay Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 24718 Bombay Avenue have accessible units?
No, 24718 Bombay Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 24718 Bombay Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 24718 Bombay Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
