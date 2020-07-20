24718 Bombay Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bedrooms 1 bath home in a quiet street. 1 car garage, hardwood flooring materials, tile in kitchen and bath, solid surface materials tops in kitchen, refinished cabinets, fireplace in living room. Inside laundry room, wall gas heater in laundry room. Some recessed lighting throughout home. Newer bathroom. Long driveway leading to one car garage in back of home. Newer electrical panel at rear of home. Water heater also outside at rear of home. Security camera/light fixture at front porch. Must see to appreciate

Contact us to schedule a showing.