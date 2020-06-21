24648 ST EILAT

Amenities

granite counters parking fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven Property Amenities parking

A single story charming home with a great curb appeal, shows light & bright, provides the ultimate in location, comfort. Home is located in a well-maintained neighborhood. This property features an excellent single level design. Great open floor plan with custom cabinets recessed lighting and lamented flooring. You will enjoy the comfortable 4 large size bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom home. The master bedroom has a private bathroom and a vaulted ceiling. There is a separate formal dining room. The spacious kitchen has granite counter island, allowing for more counter and cabinets space and kitchen nook. The kitchen opens to a family room. Interior features include a living room with a fireplace and French glass doors, leads to grassy backyard great for entertaining with a beautiful view.