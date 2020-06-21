All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 24648 ST EILAT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
24648 ST EILAT
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

24648 ST EILAT

24648 Eilat Street · (310) 424-0391
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

24648 Eilat Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2293 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
parking
A single story charming home with a great curb appeal, shows light & bright, provides the ultimate in location, comfort. Home is located in a well-maintained neighborhood. This property features an excellent single level design. Great open floor plan with custom cabinets recessed lighting and lamented flooring. You will enjoy the comfortable 4 large size bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom home. The master bedroom has a private bathroom and a vaulted ceiling. There is a separate formal dining room. The spacious kitchen has granite counter island, allowing for more counter and cabinets space and kitchen nook. The kitchen opens to a family room. Interior features include a living room with a fireplace and French glass doors, leads to grassy backyard great for entertaining with a beautiful view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24648 ST EILAT have any available units?
24648 ST EILAT has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 24648 ST EILAT have?
Some of 24648 ST EILAT's amenities include granite counters, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24648 ST EILAT currently offering any rent specials?
24648 ST EILAT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24648 ST EILAT pet-friendly?
No, 24648 ST EILAT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 24648 ST EILAT offer parking?
Yes, 24648 ST EILAT does offer parking.
Does 24648 ST EILAT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24648 ST EILAT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24648 ST EILAT have a pool?
No, 24648 ST EILAT does not have a pool.
Does 24648 ST EILAT have accessible units?
No, 24648 ST EILAT does not have accessible units.
Does 24648 ST EILAT have units with dishwashers?
No, 24648 ST EILAT does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 24648 ST EILAT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

NoHo 14
5440 Tujunga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Tyrone Terrace Apartments
4949 Tyrone Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Chatsworth Pointe
8900 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Westside Apartments
3165 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
1249 South Bundy
1249 South Bundy Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90025
4348 Lockwood Ave
4348 Lockwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Westside on Beloit
2033 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Renaissance Tower Apartments
501 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity