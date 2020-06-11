24642 Rod Pl.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

STUNNING 180 DEGREE VIEWS FROM THIS WOODLAND HILLS HOME! - Views, Views, Views! Fabulous 180 degree view of the Valley. Private backyard with pool, large patio. Spacious living room with fireplace and dining area that overlooks the yard and view. Upgraded gourmet kitchen with lots of granite counter-tops, center Island, lovely wood floors and tons of cabinet space. You'll love doing dishes as you look out at the pool and view, plus breakfast area. Roomy den off kitchen and a large utility room with washer and dryer plus storage. All bedrooms are upstairs. 2 bedrooms have open wall in the middle to make it one large bedroom. Master has walk-in closet, dressing area and remodeled bathroom. Master looks out to the wide open spaces. Hale Middle School and Award Winning El Camino Real High School!



(RLNE4652790)