Los Angeles, CA
24642 Rod Pl.
Last updated December 8 2019 at 12:08 PM

24642 Rod Pl.

24642 Rod Place · No Longer Available
Location

24642 Rod Place, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
STUNNING 180 DEGREE VIEWS FROM THIS WOODLAND HILLS HOME! - Views, Views, Views! Fabulous 180 degree view of the Valley. Private backyard with pool, large patio. Spacious living room with fireplace and dining area that overlooks the yard and view. Upgraded gourmet kitchen with lots of granite counter-tops, center Island, lovely wood floors and tons of cabinet space. You'll love doing dishes as you look out at the pool and view, plus breakfast area. Roomy den off kitchen and a large utility room with washer and dryer plus storage. All bedrooms are upstairs. 2 bedrooms have open wall in the middle to make it one large bedroom. Master has walk-in closet, dressing area and remodeled bathroom. Master looks out to the wide open spaces. Hale Middle School and Award Winning El Camino Real High School!

(RLNE4652790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24642 Rod Pl. have any available units?
24642 Rod Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 24642 Rod Pl. have?
Some of 24642 Rod Pl.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24642 Rod Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
24642 Rod Pl. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24642 Rod Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 24642 Rod Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 24642 Rod Pl. offer parking?
No, 24642 Rod Pl. does not offer parking.
Does 24642 Rod Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24642 Rod Pl. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24642 Rod Pl. have a pool?
Yes, 24642 Rod Pl. has a pool.
Does 24642 Rod Pl. have accessible units?
No, 24642 Rod Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 24642 Rod Pl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24642 Rod Pl. has units with dishwashers.
