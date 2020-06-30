All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like
2461 Lyric Ave.
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2461 Lyric Ave
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

2461 Lyric Ave

2461 Lyric Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2461 Lyric Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
dogs allowed
Amazing house in Los Feliz! - This amazing architectural sculpture sits gently on the hill. Its entrance opens the eye to the surrounding view and garden merging the house with the nature that embraces it. Hardwood floors, sky lights and the windows bring brightness and lots of light to the interior of the home. Perfectly designed the fireplace complements the amazing living room that overlooks Los Angeles. On the back, exiting from the dining room, we encounter a porch and stairs that guide to a retreat in nature. Surrounded by trees and different foliage, the exterior of the house brings peace to the hearth. New appliances complement the beautiful kitchen. The bathrooms have a contemporary design and are up to date. On the garage, lots of space and access to the laundry room. Also a Tesla charger. See our youtube tour and call us to schedule a personal visit. Don't miss out!! *Price subject to change depending on availability.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3857169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2461 Lyric Ave have any available units?
2461 Lyric Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2461 Lyric Ave have?
Some of 2461 Lyric Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2461 Lyric Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2461 Lyric Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2461 Lyric Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2461 Lyric Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2461 Lyric Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2461 Lyric Ave offers parking.
Does 2461 Lyric Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2461 Lyric Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2461 Lyric Ave have a pool?
No, 2461 Lyric Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2461 Lyric Ave have accessible units?
No, 2461 Lyric Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2461 Lyric Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2461 Lyric Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

