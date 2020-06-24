2460 JUPITER Drive

Amenities

Awesome FURNISHED TWO BEDROOM Executive Lease with Privacy, Security, Canyon Views, Pool/Spa/Deck, Professional Gym, Pool Table. Casual Elegance. Enormous Great Room. Luxury Master plus Guest Room and Bath. Just minutes off the Sunset Strip, up Nichols Canyon/Mt Olympus. Multi-Million Dollar Neighborhood. All appliances, televisions, audio, dishes, linens, and ready for security-internet connection. NOTE: THIRD BEDROOM has been CONVERTED to Professionally Equipped GYM. Bring your Industry Clients. OWNER PREFERS ONE YEAR LEASE, but will consider 6 Month Lease at $10,000 per month. Good Credit, Income Verification, and Renter's Insurance Required.