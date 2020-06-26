2452 Colby Ave

Amenities

parking air conditioning media room

This beautiful studio is right on the edge of Santa Monica off of Gateway BLVD. Walking distance to the Metro line, bus stops, Japantown, gyms, restaurants, clothing stores, hobby stores, cafes, parks, schools, church, animal shelter, theaters, pharmacies, grocery stores, Trader Joes, Sushi, Ramen, Katsu Curry, Yakitori, Google Campus, museums and biking distance to the beach. So many great places! This is unit is attached to a private residence just out of the hustle and bustle. Quiet neighborhood.



From Walkscore:

Walk Score of 79

Very Walkable

Most errands can be accomplished on foot.



Transit Score of 52

Good Transit

Many nearby public transportation options.



Bike Score of 68

Bikeable

Flat as a pancake, some bike lanes.



This location is in the West Los Angeles neighborhood in Los Angeles. Nearby parks include Stoner Recreation Center, Mar Vista Recreation Center and Mar Vista Recreation Center.



A/C Is currently being installed and will be ready by the first. Any animals must be disclosed and approved by management before move-in. Smoking is not permitted anywhere on the property. Also, this unit is attached to a common wall with the main house so we are seeking someone who is quiet and courteous to others. Thank you.



If you are interested in scheduling a viewing please call or text Thomas at (424) 559-7408 or email at Thomasgreen8610@gmail.com. If you like the unit, please apply online so we can move forward!