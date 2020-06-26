All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 13 2019 at 7:06 AM

2452 Colby Ave

2452 Colby Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2452 Colby Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90064
West Los Angeles

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
media room
This beautiful studio is right on the edge of Santa Monica off of Gateway BLVD. Walking distance to the Metro line, bus stops, Japantown, gyms, restaurants, clothing stores, hobby stores, cafes, parks, schools, church, animal shelter, theaters, pharmacies, grocery stores, Trader Joes, Sushi, Ramen, Katsu Curry, Yakitori, Google Campus, museums and biking distance to the beach. So many great places! This is unit is attached to a private residence just out of the hustle and bustle. Quiet neighborhood.

From Walkscore:
Walk Score of 79
Very Walkable
Most errands can be accomplished on foot.

Transit Score of 52
Good Transit
Many nearby public transportation options.

Bike Score of 68
Bikeable
Flat as a pancake, some bike lanes.

This location is in the West Los Angeles neighborhood in Los Angeles. Nearby parks include Stoner Recreation Center, Mar Vista Recreation Center and Mar Vista Recreation Center.

A/C Is currently being installed and will be ready by the first. Any animals must be disclosed and approved by management before move-in. Smoking is not permitted anywhere on the property. Also, this unit is attached to a common wall with the main house so we are seeking someone who is quiet and courteous to others. Thank you.

If you are interested in scheduling a viewing please call or text Thomas at (424) 559-7408 or email at Thomasgreen8610@gmail.com. If you like the unit, please apply online so we can move forward!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2452 Colby Ave have any available units?
2452 Colby Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 2452 Colby Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2452 Colby Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2452 Colby Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2452 Colby Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2452 Colby Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2452 Colby Ave offers parking.
Does 2452 Colby Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2452 Colby Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2452 Colby Ave have a pool?
No, 2452 Colby Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2452 Colby Ave have accessible units?
No, 2452 Colby Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2452 Colby Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2452 Colby Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2452 Colby Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2452 Colby Ave has units with air conditioning.
