All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 24440 Hatteras Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
24440 Hatteras Street
Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:22 AM

24440 Hatteras Street

24440 Hatteras Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

24440 Hatteras Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly updated Woodland Hills Single Story Ranch - Located near the Burbank Blvd/Hidden Hills gated entrance. There are 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms plus a spacious open concept kitchen and family room. Plantation Shutters throughout the front windows. Kitchen has maple cabinets, granite counter tops and back splash plus stainless steel appliances including a built in Kitchen Aid refrigerator, DCS range and oven plus a brand new Bosch dishwasher. Family room has Single Lite double French doors. Gas/wood burning fireplace in the living room. Vaulted ceilings throughout the home's bedrooms and living room/dining area. Also, concrete patio off the dining room with Single Lite double French doors. Single Lite double French slider in ensuite master bedroom with California Closet organization system. Attached 2 car garage, has insulated walls and ceiling with washer/dryer hook up. New gas water heater and professionally insulated attic and walls. A/C is 5 years new and serviced twice a year. New paint inside and outside. Beautifully landscaped. Move-in date of August 1, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24440 Hatteras Street have any available units?
24440 Hatteras Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 24440 Hatteras Street have?
Some of 24440 Hatteras Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24440 Hatteras Street currently offering any rent specials?
24440 Hatteras Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24440 Hatteras Street pet-friendly?
No, 24440 Hatteras Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 24440 Hatteras Street offer parking?
Yes, 24440 Hatteras Street offers parking.
Does 24440 Hatteras Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24440 Hatteras Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24440 Hatteras Street have a pool?
No, 24440 Hatteras Street does not have a pool.
Does 24440 Hatteras Street have accessible units?
No, 24440 Hatteras Street does not have accessible units.
Does 24440 Hatteras Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24440 Hatteras Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Barry
1253 Barry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Aven
1120 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Vermont
3150 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Trademark
437 S. Hill St.
Los Angeles, CA 90013
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Westmoreland Lofts
201 North Westmoreland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004
6521 Shirley Ave
6521 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College