Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Character Spanish 3 bedroom 1 3/4 bath home in Franklin Hills features hardwood flooring throughout, a nicely appointed kitchen, a formal living room complete with a fireplace and accented ceilings, French doors from the breakfast room that open out into a lovely front courtyard, and French doors that open onto a deck from the main bedroom. All this and more, centrally located to all your favorite Los Feliz, Atwater Village and Silver Lake shops and restaurants.