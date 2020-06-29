All apartments in Los Angeles
2428 BOWMONT Drive

2428 Bowmont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2428 Bowmont Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
Architecturally significant Mid-Century modern designed by Donald Perry Polsky, FAIA, a prot~g~ of Richard Neutra. This 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom recently renovated single-story home is located on the prestigious Bowmont Drive. This light-filled private home features hardwood floors throughout; a gourmet kitchen with new Viking appliances, built-in Bosch coffee maker and black linen granite countertops; wet bar with wine cooler and Hansgrohe bathroom fixtures throughout. This contemporary jewel box continues with the large master bedroom suite with walk-in closet & deck under a pine tree canopy and living room with fireplace & sliding glass pocket doors opening to the expansive private backyard with firepit, pool and serene canyon views. Lush outdoor area offers relaxed entertaining for the perfect indoor/outdoor Southern California lifestyle. Located in BHPO, just 5 minutes from prime Beverly Hills and easy access to Studio City.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2428 BOWMONT Drive have any available units?
2428 BOWMONT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2428 BOWMONT Drive have?
Some of 2428 BOWMONT Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2428 BOWMONT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2428 BOWMONT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2428 BOWMONT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2428 BOWMONT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2428 BOWMONT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2428 BOWMONT Drive offers parking.
Does 2428 BOWMONT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2428 BOWMONT Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2428 BOWMONT Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2428 BOWMONT Drive has a pool.
Does 2428 BOWMONT Drive have accessible units?
No, 2428 BOWMONT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2428 BOWMONT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2428 BOWMONT Drive has units with dishwashers.

