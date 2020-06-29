2428 BOWMONT Drive

Amenities

Architecturally significant Mid-Century modern designed by Donald Perry Polsky, FAIA, a prot~g~ of Richard Neutra. This 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom recently renovated single-story home is located on the prestigious Bowmont Drive. This light-filled private home features hardwood floors throughout; a gourmet kitchen with new Viking appliances, built-in Bosch coffee maker and black linen granite countertops; wet bar with wine cooler and Hansgrohe bathroom fixtures throughout. This contemporary jewel box continues with the large master bedroom suite with walk-in closet & deck under a pine tree canopy and living room with fireplace & sliding glass pocket doors opening to the expansive private backyard with firepit, pool and serene canyon views. Lush outdoor area offers relaxed entertaining for the perfect indoor/outdoor Southern California lifestyle. Located in BHPO, just 5 minutes from prime Beverly Hills and easy access to Studio City.