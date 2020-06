2424 DETOUR Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

COMPLETELY RENOVATED & BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED HOME LOCATED IN HISTORIC BEACHWOOD CANYON IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD. THIS 3 BEDROOM / 2 FULL BATHROOM ENTERTAINERS DREAM HAS 2 TERRACES WITH PRIVACY, SONOS SOUND SYSTEM INSIDE & OUT, OUTDOOR HEATER, GAS BARBECUE, AND LOVELY VIEWS. LIVING/DINNING WITH SLEEK AND CHIC INTERIORS OFFERS NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS, FIREPLACE, 3DHDTV PROJECTION SYSTEM WITH LARGE SCREEN, HDTV WITH SURROUND SOUND AND DVD AND CENTRAL HEATING & AIR CONDITIONING THROUGHOUT. CHEFS KITCHEN WITH NEW FIXTURES AND STAINLESS APPLIANCES: FRIDGE, MICROWAVE, GAS STOVE. LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH DISHWASHER, WASHER & DRYER, WINE COOLER, / 2 CAR GARAGE / CORNER LOT IN A VERY QUITE NEIGHBORHOOD. THIS IS THE PERFECT HOLLYWOOD HILLS RETREAT!