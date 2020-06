Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Turnkey! Classic Hollywood traditional apartment with its own character offers modern amenities. This spacious 1 bedroom and 1 bath apartment includes brand-new laminate hardwood floors and new paint trough-out the house. Also includes an updated bathroom, refrigerator, stove, AC and ceiling fans. No pets. There is a washer and dryer on site. Don't miss out. A must see! Close proximity to Hollywood, The Hollywood Bowl, public transportation, shops and restaurants.