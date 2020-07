2420 West SUNSET

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

LUXURY CONDO IN PRIME SILVER LAKE LOCATION, SITUATED ON A 10,000 SQ FT GATED LOT, SET HIGH ABOVE SUNSET BLVD, ONLY FOUR UNITS IN THE BUILDING, TWO COVERED/SECURED PARKING SPOTS, SMOOTH STUCCO EXTERIOR, VIEWS OF THE HOLLYWOOD SIGN AND HILLS. TWO MASTER SUITES, TWO AND A HALF BATHROOMS, OFFICE/ 3RD BEDROOM, LAUNDRY ROOM, HARDWOOD FLOORS, CENTRAL A/C, TRAVERTINE IN BATHROOMS, CUSTOM KITCHEN CABINETS, HIGH QUALITY STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES INCLUDED, WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT, LOTS OF WINDOWS, APX 1200 SQ FT EACH UNIT FRONT AND REAR ENTERANCE. AVAILABLE FOR NOVEMBER 15 MOVE IN!! SEE TO APPRECIATE.