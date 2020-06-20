2415 LAUREL PASS

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dog park fire pit parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Available long term unfurnished ($7000) or furnished ($7650). An urban sanctuary in the heart of Laurel Canyon close to Wonderland Elementary. Dramatic, double height loft-like living room. Top of the line kitchen and luxurious baths, including an oversized spa shower in master. Three generous bedrooms. Lush, private yard with fire pit, water wall, dining deck, and hot tub. Dual zone HVAC. Garage plus one off street parking spot and additional storage space. Close to major Studios, Hollywood and Sunset Strip restaurants and nightlife, Mulholland Tennis Club, Laurel Canyon Dog Park, and Runyon Canyon. Contact Mark Meyer 310.365.8565 or Mark.Meyer@Compass.com