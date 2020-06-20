All apartments in Los Angeles
2415 LAUREL PASS
Last updated September 13 2019 at 3:43 AM

2415 LAUREL PASS

2415 Laurel Pass · No Longer Available
Location

2415 Laurel Pass, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Available long term unfurnished ($7000) or furnished ($7650). An urban sanctuary in the heart of Laurel Canyon close to Wonderland Elementary. Dramatic, double height loft-like living room. Top of the line kitchen and luxurious baths, including an oversized spa shower in master. Three generous bedrooms. Lush, private yard with fire pit, water wall, dining deck, and hot tub. Dual zone HVAC. Garage plus one off street parking spot and additional storage space. Close to major Studios, Hollywood and Sunset Strip restaurants and nightlife, Mulholland Tennis Club, Laurel Canyon Dog Park, and Runyon Canyon. Contact Mark Meyer 310.365.8565 or Mark.Meyer@Compass.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2415 LAUREL PASS have any available units?
2415 LAUREL PASS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2415 LAUREL PASS have?
Some of 2415 LAUREL PASS's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2415 LAUREL PASS currently offering any rent specials?
2415 LAUREL PASS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2415 LAUREL PASS pet-friendly?
Yes, 2415 LAUREL PASS is pet friendly.
Does 2415 LAUREL PASS offer parking?
Yes, 2415 LAUREL PASS offers parking.
Does 2415 LAUREL PASS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2415 LAUREL PASS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2415 LAUREL PASS have a pool?
No, 2415 LAUREL PASS does not have a pool.
Does 2415 LAUREL PASS have accessible units?
No, 2415 LAUREL PASS does not have accessible units.
Does 2415 LAUREL PASS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2415 LAUREL PASS has units with dishwashers.
