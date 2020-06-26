All apartments in Los Angeles
2415 GATES Street
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:35 PM

2415 GATES Street

2415 Gates Street · No Longer Available
Location

2415 Gates Street, Los Angeles, CA 90031
Lincoln Heights

Amenities

parking
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Before you do anything please click on the virtual tour. The beautiful centrally located 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home is located on a huge lot with ample parking space. With Abraham Lincoln High School 1 block away and the 5 FWY 5 minutes away this is the place to be. All of the convenience of being minutes from Downtown LA, Dodger Stadium, Occidental College and the USC Keck Medical School Campus with the tranquility of a quite residential cul de sac block. This house has a very high walking score just steps from the Bus Stop and plenty of assigned parking for all tenants, the neighborhood is just west of Alhambra in the upper Lincoln Heights area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2415 GATES Street have any available units?
2415 GATES Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 2415 GATES Street currently offering any rent specials?
2415 GATES Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2415 GATES Street pet-friendly?
No, 2415 GATES Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2415 GATES Street offer parking?
Yes, 2415 GATES Street offers parking.
Does 2415 GATES Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2415 GATES Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2415 GATES Street have a pool?
No, 2415 GATES Street does not have a pool.
Does 2415 GATES Street have accessible units?
No, 2415 GATES Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2415 GATES Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2415 GATES Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2415 GATES Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2415 GATES Street does not have units with air conditioning.
