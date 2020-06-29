All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM

24137 Mobile St.

24137 Mobile Street · No Longer Available
Location

24137 Mobile Street, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
READY FOR MOVE-IN! West Hills 4+2 w/Rec Room! (24137 Mobile) - West Hills home AVAILABLE NOW! Amenities include: single-story floorplan w/4BR + 2BA w/over 1900 SQF of space; living room; dining area; kitchen featuring breakfast nook + appliances included (refrigerator, stove, oven + dishwasher); 4th bedroom can also be used as den/bonus room; also features game/rec room; central heat + air; carpet + ceramic tile flooring; laundry room w/washer + dryer included; backyard w/sprinkler system + citrus trees; gardener included; carport parking; pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

(RLNE5228798)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24137 Mobile St. have any available units?
24137 Mobile St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 24137 Mobile St. have?
Some of 24137 Mobile St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24137 Mobile St. currently offering any rent specials?
24137 Mobile St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24137 Mobile St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 24137 Mobile St. is pet friendly.
Does 24137 Mobile St. offer parking?
Yes, 24137 Mobile St. offers parking.
Does 24137 Mobile St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24137 Mobile St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24137 Mobile St. have a pool?
No, 24137 Mobile St. does not have a pool.
Does 24137 Mobile St. have accessible units?
No, 24137 Mobile St. does not have accessible units.
Does 24137 Mobile St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24137 Mobile St. has units with dishwashers.

