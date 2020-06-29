24137 Mobile St.

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly carport air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

READY FOR MOVE-IN! West Hills 4+2 w/Rec Room! (24137 Mobile) - West Hills home AVAILABLE NOW! Amenities include: single-story floorplan w/4BR + 2BA w/over 1900 SQF of space; living room; dining area; kitchen featuring breakfast nook + appliances included (refrigerator, stove, oven + dishwasher); 4th bedroom can also be used as den/bonus room; also features game/rec room; central heat + air; carpet + ceramic tile flooring; laundry room w/washer + dryer included; backyard w/sprinkler system + citrus trees; gardener included; carport parking; pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



(RLNE5228798)