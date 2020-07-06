2410 WESTRIDGE Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Completely remodeled modern home, infinity pool with unobstructed city & mountain views! Vaulted ceilings and Fleetwood windows and doors throughout. Living room w/FP, family room and formal dining room all have sliding glass doors opening to a large patio, and beautifully landscaped backyard with turf and a linear fire pit. The yard also features an infinity pool/spa, viewing deck, batting cage/sports area, trampoline, meditation garden and extensive native landscaping and fruit trees. The large chef's kitchen features an oversized island, two sinks, pantry & subzero and Meile kitchen appliances. The second floor master suite enjoys unobstructed views, a private patio, spacious bathroom with spa tub, 2 closets and adjacent office. 4 additional bedrooms (2 up and 2 down). Flat double sided street parking, 2 car garage, direct entry, perimeter walls and gates with intercom and security system.