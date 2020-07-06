All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 19 2019 at 4:43 AM

2410 WESTRIDGE Road

2410 Westridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

2410 Westridge Road, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Completely remodeled modern home, infinity pool with unobstructed city & mountain views! Vaulted ceilings and Fleetwood windows and doors throughout. Living room w/FP, family room and formal dining room all have sliding glass doors opening to a large patio, and beautifully landscaped backyard with turf and a linear fire pit. The yard also features an infinity pool/spa, viewing deck, batting cage/sports area, trampoline, meditation garden and extensive native landscaping and fruit trees. The large chef's kitchen features an oversized island, two sinks, pantry & subzero and Meile kitchen appliances. The second floor master suite enjoys unobstructed views, a private patio, spacious bathroom with spa tub, 2 closets and adjacent office. 4 additional bedrooms (2 up and 2 down). Flat double sided street parking, 2 car garage, direct entry, perimeter walls and gates with intercom and security system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2410 WESTRIDGE Road have any available units?
2410 WESTRIDGE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2410 WESTRIDGE Road have?
Some of 2410 WESTRIDGE Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2410 WESTRIDGE Road currently offering any rent specials?
2410 WESTRIDGE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2410 WESTRIDGE Road pet-friendly?
No, 2410 WESTRIDGE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2410 WESTRIDGE Road offer parking?
Yes, 2410 WESTRIDGE Road offers parking.
Does 2410 WESTRIDGE Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2410 WESTRIDGE Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2410 WESTRIDGE Road have a pool?
Yes, 2410 WESTRIDGE Road has a pool.
Does 2410 WESTRIDGE Road have accessible units?
No, 2410 WESTRIDGE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2410 WESTRIDGE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2410 WESTRIDGE Road has units with dishwashers.

