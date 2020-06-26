All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:14 AM

241 South AVENUE 52

241 S Avenue 52 · No Longer Available
Location

241 S Avenue 52, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Wonderful private and gated 1910 craftsman bungalow in Highland Park. Gorgeous 3 bedroom (2 plus den/office) with 1 ~ bath home is in wonderful neighborhood. Home has double pane windows, central heating/air unit, hardwood Brazilian walnut floors, custom closets and laundry room, security system, front yard sprinkler system. Fantastic back yard for outdoor living on the secluded patio for great entertaining. Garage has been converted for vehicle use or as a home office. Location is near all the trendy shops and restaurants of N Figueroa St and close to York Blvd. Ernest E Debs Park too. This Highland Park gem is waiting for you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 South AVENUE 52 have any available units?
241 South AVENUE 52 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 241 South AVENUE 52 have?
Some of 241 South AVENUE 52's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 241 South AVENUE 52 currently offering any rent specials?
241 South AVENUE 52 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 South AVENUE 52 pet-friendly?
No, 241 South AVENUE 52 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 241 South AVENUE 52 offer parking?
Yes, 241 South AVENUE 52 offers parking.
Does 241 South AVENUE 52 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 241 South AVENUE 52 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 South AVENUE 52 have a pool?
No, 241 South AVENUE 52 does not have a pool.
Does 241 South AVENUE 52 have accessible units?
No, 241 South AVENUE 52 does not have accessible units.
Does 241 South AVENUE 52 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 241 South AVENUE 52 has units with dishwashers.
