241 South AVENUE 52

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Wonderful private and gated 1910 craftsman bungalow in Highland Park. Gorgeous 3 bedroom (2 plus den/office) with 1 ~ bath home is in wonderful neighborhood. Home has double pane windows, central heating/air unit, hardwood Brazilian walnut floors, custom closets and laundry room, security system, front yard sprinkler system. Fantastic back yard for outdoor living on the secluded patio for great entertaining. Garage has been converted for vehicle use or as a home office. Location is near all the trendy shops and restaurants of N Figueroa St and close to York Blvd. Ernest E Debs Park too. This Highland Park gem is waiting for you.