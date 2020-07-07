All apartments in Los Angeles
2408 South Shenandoah Street
Last updated October 9 2019 at 5:06 PM

2408 South Shenandoah Street

2408 South Shenandoah Street · No Longer Available
Location

2408 South Shenandoah Street, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Modern bachelor/bachelorette pad. Unique layout, unit has small room located all the way in the back which allows for the possibility for you to furnish & create your own little bedroom while still paying for the price of a studio. Small kitchen includes gas stove, sink, and plenty of cabinet space for all your kitchen needs. In-wall shelving and kitchen storage already installed to fit all your kitchen accessories and gadgets. Unit has tile floor throughout. Fresh new paint. Modernized farm style bathroom door that also serves as focal point. Bathroom offers rainfall shower head. Murphy bed included. Unit has small backyard perfect for you to create your own private little oasis.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2408 South Shenandoah Street have any available units?
2408 South Shenandoah Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 2408 South Shenandoah Street currently offering any rent specials?
2408 South Shenandoah Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2408 South Shenandoah Street pet-friendly?
No, 2408 South Shenandoah Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2408 South Shenandoah Street offer parking?
No, 2408 South Shenandoah Street does not offer parking.
Does 2408 South Shenandoah Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2408 South Shenandoah Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2408 South Shenandoah Street have a pool?
No, 2408 South Shenandoah Street does not have a pool.
Does 2408 South Shenandoah Street have accessible units?
No, 2408 South Shenandoah Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2408 South Shenandoah Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2408 South Shenandoah Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2408 South Shenandoah Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2408 South Shenandoah Street does not have units with air conditioning.

