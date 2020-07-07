2408 South Shenandoah Street

Amenities

Modern bachelor/bachelorette pad. Unique layout, unit has small room located all the way in the back which allows for the possibility for you to furnish & create your own little bedroom while still paying for the price of a studio. Small kitchen includes gas stove, sink, and plenty of cabinet space for all your kitchen needs. In-wall shelving and kitchen storage already installed to fit all your kitchen accessories and gadgets. Unit has tile floor throughout. Fresh new paint. Modernized farm style bathroom door that also serves as focal point. Bathroom offers rainfall shower head. Murphy bed included. Unit has small backyard perfect for you to create your own private little oasis.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.