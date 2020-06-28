24028 Ingomar Street

Amenities

patio / balcony carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities

Stunning West Hills Two Story 4+3 View Home - Stunning West Hills two story home with 4 bedroom (one bedroom downstairs ) and 3 bathrooms. Freshly painted with new carpet and over 2100 sq.ft - huge rear yard with covered patio, gassy play area and amazing views. Located on a quiet private cul-de-sac Additional features include formal living room, formal dining room, cook's kitchen with loads of counter and cabinet space, family room with wet bar +++. Do not miss this gorgeous home in West Hill area.



(RLNE5141697)