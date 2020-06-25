240 w 82nd st

Amenities
Remodeled large 3 bedroom home 1 bath section 8 ok - Property Id: 122113
Home boast a large living room with newly installed carpet. All bedrooms have new carpet and the entire house has a fresh coat of interior and exterior paint. The bathroom was just remodeled, the kitchen has new cabinets with quartz countertops. The backyard is perfect for gatherings and entertainment. Utilities not included except water. PLEASE NO PHONE CALLS, TEXT ONLY PLEASE Open house Saturday 5/11/19 at 12pm
No Dogs Allowed
