All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 240 w 82nd st.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
240 w 82nd st
Last updated June 30 2019 at 9:06 AM

240 w 82nd st

240 West 82nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

240 West 82nd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90003
CANNDU

Amenities

recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Remodeled large 3 bedroom home 1 bath section 8 ok - Property Id: 122113

Home boast a large living room with newly installed carpet. All bedrooms have new carpet and the entire house has a fresh coat of interior and exterior paint. The bathroom was just remodeled, the kitchen has new cabinets with quartz countertops. The backyard is perfect for gatherings and entertainment. Utilities not included except water. PLEASE NO PHONE CALLS, TEXT ONLY PLEASE Open house Saturday 5/11/19 at 12pm
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/122113
Property Id 122113

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4953258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 w 82nd st have any available units?
240 w 82nd st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 240 w 82nd st currently offering any rent specials?
240 w 82nd st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 w 82nd st pet-friendly?
No, 240 w 82nd st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 240 w 82nd st offer parking?
No, 240 w 82nd st does not offer parking.
Does 240 w 82nd st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 w 82nd st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 w 82nd st have a pool?
No, 240 w 82nd st does not have a pool.
Does 240 w 82nd st have accessible units?
No, 240 w 82nd st does not have accessible units.
Does 240 w 82nd st have units with dishwashers?
No, 240 w 82nd st does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 240 w 82nd st have units with air conditioning?
No, 240 w 82nd st does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Sofi at Topanga
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91311
Mysuite at 1759
1761 Beloit Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Museum Terrace
600 S Curson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Wilshire Margot Apartments
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Savoy West Apartments
7270 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College