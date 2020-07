Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This home is just steps from the beach and Venice Pier, where you can catch some rays or watch the street performers. A short walk away is the historic Venice canals. Take a stroll through these manmade waterways and be transported to another place and time. You are also in the heart of the Silicon Beach tech hub and close to hip Abbott Kinney shopping and dining. Home features include high ceilings, an open floor plan, a 2 car garage, and roof deck.