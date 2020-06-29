All apartments in Los Angeles
24 26TH Avenue

24 26th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

24 26th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Exquisite Ultra Contemporary 3 bdrm/3 bath Venice Beach walk street residence on two levels. Mere steps to sand, bike path, dining and shopping. "Live/Work/Train/Entertain" all under one roof. Special features include sliding glass doors off Master Bdrm and Living Room; wood burning fireplace; wide plank hickory flooring; gorgeous chef's kitchen with Miele appliances; lava stone counter tops; built in washer/dryer; custom Reef tank; luxurious Italian bathrooms all by "Boffi; central AC, custom built in furnishings and work space, designer furniture, flat screen tv's, wi-fi, stereo all included. Lower level features a custom home gym, playroom/studio and 3rd bdrm with en suite bath and marble steam shower! Private balconies, charming private front yard, stand up paddleboards, 2 parking spaces in garage. Ultimate Venice Beach active lifestyle awaits.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 26TH Avenue have any available units?
24 26TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 24 26TH Avenue have?
Some of 24 26TH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 26TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
24 26TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 26TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 24 26TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 24 26TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 24 26TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 24 26TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24 26TH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 26TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 24 26TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 24 26TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 24 26TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 24 26TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 26TH Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
