24 26TH Avenue

Exquisite Ultra Contemporary 3 bdrm/3 bath Venice Beach walk street residence on two levels. Mere steps to sand, bike path, dining and shopping. "Live/Work/Train/Entertain" all under one roof. Special features include sliding glass doors off Master Bdrm and Living Room; wood burning fireplace; wide plank hickory flooring; gorgeous chef's kitchen with Miele appliances; lava stone counter tops; built in washer/dryer; custom Reef tank; luxurious Italian bathrooms all by "Boffi; central AC, custom built in furnishings and work space, designer furniture, flat screen tv's, wi-fi, stereo all included. Lower level features a custom home gym, playroom/studio and 3rd bdrm with en suite bath and marble steam shower! Private balconies, charming private front yard, stand up paddleboards, 2 parking spaces in garage. Ultimate Venice Beach active lifestyle awaits.