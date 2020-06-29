2399 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

This extraordinary modern gem offers supreme high-end, luxury living with stunning views and a perfect floorplan for entertaining. This home features ~5,000 Sq.ft. of elegantly designed interior living space, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and 2 powder rooms. Wall to wall glass doors and windows, and immense scale openness lead effortlessly to the expansive outdoor yard, seating areas, magnificent pool and spa all facing the heavenly views. The chef's kitchen boasts of an over-sized island with high-quality counters, state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances and a one-of-a-kind aquarium. Other impeccable design features include cool stone flooring and unique feature walls that complement rich woods. Located in a private, highly desirable area just minutes from the Sunset Strip and Beverly Hills. Can be delivered furnished on unfurnished upon request.