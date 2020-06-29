All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2399 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2399 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2399 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive

2399 Mount Olympus Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2399 Mount Olympus Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
This extraordinary modern gem offers supreme high-end, luxury living with stunning views and a perfect floorplan for entertaining. This home features ~5,000 Sq.ft. of elegantly designed interior living space, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and 2 powder rooms. Wall to wall glass doors and windows, and immense scale openness lead effortlessly to the expansive outdoor yard, seating areas, magnificent pool and spa all facing the heavenly views. The chef's kitchen boasts of an over-sized island with high-quality counters, state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances and a one-of-a-kind aquarium. Other impeccable design features include cool stone flooring and unique feature walls that complement rich woods. Located in a private, highly desirable area just minutes from the Sunset Strip and Beverly Hills. Can be delivered furnished on unfurnished upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2399 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive have any available units?
2399 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2399 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive have?
Some of 2399 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2399 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2399 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2399 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2399 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2399 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2399 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive offers parking.
Does 2399 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2399 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2399 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2399 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive has a pool.
Does 2399 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive have accessible units?
No, 2399 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2399 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2399 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Fairfax
105 S Fairfax Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
El Centro Apartments & Bungalows
6200 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy
Los Angeles, CA 90710
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
THEA at Metropolis
1000 West 8th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Vues on Gordon
1558 N Gordon St
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College