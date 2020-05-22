2393 SILVER LAKE

Amenities

It's here! Welcoming you to your dream estate in the center heart of Silver Lake. Minutes away from the amazing Silver Lake reservoir and dog park. Just a few steps away from 365 Whole Foods, local~Library and all the amazing restaurants in the area. This masterful, corner-unit live/work loft has attached 2-car garage, newly updated kitchen and bathrooms with all the modern fixings. This tri-level townhouse offers two spacious bedrooms, a 2-story living room with abundance of natural light, separate laundry area and tons of storage space. Private and serene, plenty of guest parking and home is in Ivanhoe school district. Don't miss this opportunity!