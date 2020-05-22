All apartments in Los Angeles
2393 SILVER LAKE

2393 Silver Lake Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2393 Silver Lake Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
It's here! Welcoming you to your dream estate in the center heart of Silver Lake. Minutes away from the amazing Silver Lake reservoir and dog park. Just a few steps away from 365 Whole Foods, local~Library and all the amazing restaurants in the area. This masterful, corner-unit live/work loft has attached 2-car garage, newly updated kitchen and bathrooms with all the modern fixings. This tri-level townhouse offers two spacious bedrooms, a 2-story living room with abundance of natural light, separate laundry area and tons of storage space. Private and serene, plenty of guest parking and home is in Ivanhoe school district. Don't miss this opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2393 SILVER LAKE have any available units?
2393 SILVER LAKE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2393 SILVER LAKE have?
Some of 2393 SILVER LAKE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2393 SILVER LAKE currently offering any rent specials?
2393 SILVER LAKE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2393 SILVER LAKE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2393 SILVER LAKE is pet friendly.
Does 2393 SILVER LAKE offer parking?
Yes, 2393 SILVER LAKE offers parking.
Does 2393 SILVER LAKE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2393 SILVER LAKE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2393 SILVER LAKE have a pool?
No, 2393 SILVER LAKE does not have a pool.
Does 2393 SILVER LAKE have accessible units?
No, 2393 SILVER LAKE does not have accessible units.
Does 2393 SILVER LAKE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2393 SILVER LAKE has units with dishwashers.

