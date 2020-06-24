2385 Roscomare Road - 1, Unit F4

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard elevator gym parking pool garage guest parking hot tub tennis court

A Gem in Bel Air. There are very few condominiums in Bel Air.



Contemporary, completely remodeled in 2016, with wonderful ambience and breathtaking views of the Santa Monica canyons from every room. Imagine looking at countless stars from your own balcony. Situated above the tranquil hills of Bel Air, this stunning top floor unit offers sophisticated style, double height ceilings, an abundance of natural light and nature views – with an open floor layout, organic jute and hardwood floors, great kitchen with custom cabinets and modern countertop, dining area, and a spectacular living room with 17' high fireplace. High-end designer tiles and fixtures adorn both master and guest bathrooms; master bedroom has en suite bathroom and walk-in closet.



2 BR, 2BA, 1800 sq ft. with a spacious upper loft that is open and bright, with skylight and rooftop access, offering large space for a 3rd bedroom (has walk-in closet), office or den with EXTRAORDINARY VIEW. Unit includes 3 big walk-in closets, washer and dryer inside, and two non-tandem secure parking spaces in gated garage + guest parking, right next to the elevator.



Chateau Chamberay is a well-maintained gated Bel Air community (only 67 units), with welcoming courtyard, tennis court, heated pool and spa, gym, and reception. Short walk to Bel-Air market, bakery, restaurant, Roscomare Road elem school (highly rated in LAUSD), dry cleaner, salon, and more.



Sophisticated Bel Air living. Situated in the Hills among high-end residential properties. Minutes to UCLA, Beverly Hills, Westside, the Beach Cities, Sherman Oaks, Encino, easy access to west side and valley. Available July 1, 2018 or negotiable. HOA pays water, gas, trash & maintenance. No pets per HOA. EMAIL FIRST TO CONFIRM SHOWING Sun June 10, 1-3PM - homesbycarina@gmail.com.



Apply Online by going to this website or link:

http://cpspropertymanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Sophisticated Bel Air living. Situated in the Hills among high-end residential properties. Minutes to UCLA, Beverly Hills, Westside, Sherman Oaks, Encino, easy access to west side and valley. Available July 1, 2018 or negotiable. HOA pays water, gas, trash & maintenance. First viewings to be on 6/10/18 from 1-3pm. CALL FIRST TO CONFIRM ACCESS. 424.644.4633