23842 Archwood St.

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1fbcd31057 ---- ****Move In Special - $500.00 off first month\'s with approved credit and a 2 week move in**** Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath home in great West Hills location. You will love the tree-lined streets. - The kitchen is a chef\'s dream with granite countertops and plenty of storage, kitchen appliances included. - Washer/dryer hookups, wood-burning fireplace, gated 2 car covered carport. - Spacious bedrooms - Large backyard - Whole house fan ** Please note that there is an office operating in the garage with separate entrance and there is absolutely no access between the two. ** If you\'re interested please email or call Maria at maria.hawkmgmt@gmail.com or 424-777-9848, press 0 then ext. 102. FAQs: - Cable company is set up for Spectrum - Gardener is included with rent - Pet friendly property (with additional pet rent deposit)