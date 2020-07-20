All apartments in Los Angeles
23842 Archwood St.

23842 Archwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

23842 Archwood Street, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1fbcd31057 ---- ****Move In Special - $500.00 off first month\'s with approved credit and a 2 week move in**** Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath home in great West Hills location. You will love the tree-lined streets. - The kitchen is a chef\'s dream with granite countertops and plenty of storage, kitchen appliances included. - Washer/dryer hookups, wood-burning fireplace, gated 2 car covered carport. - Spacious bedrooms - Large backyard - Whole house fan ** Please note that there is an office operating in the garage with separate entrance and there is absolutely no access between the two. ** If you\'re interested please email or call Maria at maria.hawkmgmt@gmail.com or 424-777-9848, press 0 then ext. 102. FAQs: - Cable company is set up for Spectrum - Gardener is included with rent - Pet friendly property (with additional pet rent deposit)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23842 Archwood St. have any available units?
23842 Archwood St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 23842 Archwood St. have?
Some of 23842 Archwood St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23842 Archwood St. currently offering any rent specials?
23842 Archwood St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23842 Archwood St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 23842 Archwood St. is pet friendly.
Does 23842 Archwood St. offer parking?
Yes, 23842 Archwood St. offers parking.
Does 23842 Archwood St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23842 Archwood St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23842 Archwood St. have a pool?
No, 23842 Archwood St. does not have a pool.
Does 23842 Archwood St. have accessible units?
No, 23842 Archwood St. does not have accessible units.
Does 23842 Archwood St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 23842 Archwood St. does not have units with dishwashers.
