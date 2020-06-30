All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 23821 CROSSON Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
23821 CROSSON Drive
Last updated March 17 2020 at 12:57 AM

23821 CROSSON Drive

23821 Crosson Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

23821 Crosson Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Extensively remodeled three-bedroom, two-bathroom mid-century home boasting the finest in finishes with expansive views of the valley. Upon entry, one is welcomed into an open concept living, dining, and family room with beautiful sliding doors bringing the outdoors in. The properties' elegant mix of modern fixtures and traditional charm make the space stand out from the rest. Features include: chef's kitchen with breakfast nook, high-end stainless-steel appliances, custom closets, new roof, tankless water heater, new electrical panel, all new copper plumbing, all new insulation, and a whole house water filtration system. Step outside to your lush yard with covered patio, firepit, and breathtaking views of the valley. This home is an entertainer's bliss, perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining. Quality, beauty, and tranquility make this one story the perfect place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23821 CROSSON Drive have any available units?
23821 CROSSON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 23821 CROSSON Drive have?
Some of 23821 CROSSON Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23821 CROSSON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
23821 CROSSON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23821 CROSSON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 23821 CROSSON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 23821 CROSSON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 23821 CROSSON Drive offers parking.
Does 23821 CROSSON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23821 CROSSON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23821 CROSSON Drive have a pool?
No, 23821 CROSSON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 23821 CROSSON Drive have accessible units?
No, 23821 CROSSON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 23821 CROSSON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23821 CROSSON Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at NoHo Commons
11136 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Warner Center Townhomes
6737 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Vue at Laurel Canyon
4950 Laurel Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
BLVD Apartments
5911- 5917 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Eastway
8740 La Tijera Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90045
1926 - 1930 Jefferson St
1926 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90018
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College