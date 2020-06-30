23821 CROSSON Drive

Amenities

Extensively remodeled three-bedroom, two-bathroom mid-century home boasting the finest in finishes with expansive views of the valley. Upon entry, one is welcomed into an open concept living, dining, and family room with beautiful sliding doors bringing the outdoors in. The properties' elegant mix of modern fixtures and traditional charm make the space stand out from the rest. Features include: chef's kitchen with breakfast nook, high-end stainless-steel appliances, custom closets, new roof, tankless water heater, new electrical panel, all new copper plumbing, all new insulation, and a whole house water filtration system. Step outside to your lush yard with covered patio, firepit, and breathtaking views of the valley. This home is an entertainer's bliss, perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining. Quality, beauty, and tranquility make this one story the perfect place to call home.