2376 DEWEY Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful and immaculately maintained contemporary home is ready for your trendy California life style! This home was renovated 2014 with an impressive entry area, original oak hardwood floors, gas fireplace (DECOR ONLY) wrapped around with calacatta marble hearth, recessed lighting & a natural bright open floor plan with double large glass doors that flow onto the outdoor patio deck for your relaxation. Has a center kitchen island with granite top, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, central AC and heat, 50" TV, custom drapes, and lushes greenery landscape. Located near many parks, golf course, jogging trails, and 2.5 miles biking distance to the beach! Single car garage with storage shelf, and additional off street parking. Postal address Santa Monica with LA city services. Renter Insurance Required. No pet. No smoking. Do Not Disturb Tenants.