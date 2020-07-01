All apartments in Los Angeles
2376 DEWEY Street
2376 DEWEY Street

2376 Dewey Street · No Longer Available
Location

2376 Dewey Street, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful and immaculately maintained contemporary home is ready for your trendy California life style! This home was renovated 2014 with an impressive entry area, original oak hardwood floors, gas fireplace (DECOR ONLY) wrapped around with calacatta marble hearth, recessed lighting & a natural bright open floor plan with double large glass doors that flow onto the outdoor patio deck for your relaxation. Has a center kitchen island with granite top, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, central AC and heat, 50" TV, custom drapes, and lushes greenery landscape. Located near many parks, golf course, jogging trails, and 2.5 miles biking distance to the beach! Single car garage with storage shelf, and additional off street parking. Postal address Santa Monica with LA city services. Renter Insurance Required. No pet. No smoking. Do Not Disturb Tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2376 DEWEY Street have any available units?
2376 DEWEY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2376 DEWEY Street have?
Some of 2376 DEWEY Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2376 DEWEY Street currently offering any rent specials?
2376 DEWEY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2376 DEWEY Street pet-friendly?
No, 2376 DEWEY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2376 DEWEY Street offer parking?
Yes, 2376 DEWEY Street offers parking.
Does 2376 DEWEY Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2376 DEWEY Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2376 DEWEY Street have a pool?
No, 2376 DEWEY Street does not have a pool.
Does 2376 DEWEY Street have accessible units?
No, 2376 DEWEY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2376 DEWEY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2376 DEWEY Street has units with dishwashers.

