Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Perched at the end of a cul-de-sac, this designer home sits on a large lot, Gated courtyard entry, with complete privacy. Newly renovated!! Master suite with a private deck, inspiring panoramic views that can be relished from nearly every room, gourmet chef's kitchen. Outdoor entertaining areaw/ covered patio, large deck, outdoor kitchen, salt water pool and spa. Unique and compelling.