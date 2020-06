Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful traditional home in Woodland Hills. The single-story four bedroom, two bathroom home offers a spacious living room, eat in kitchen with built in pantry and separate laundry room. Additional features include a master suite with spa jet bathtub, dining area overlooking the backyard offering natural light. Enjoy the beautiful backyard with a salt water pool and space perfect for alfresco dining. This well maintained traditional is a wonderful space to make a home.