Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
23634 Calvert St.
Last updated March 18 2019 at 11:53 AM

23634 Calvert St.

23634 W Calvert St · No Longer Available
Location

23634 W Calvert St, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
microwave
internet access
refrigerator
1 bed, living room w/full bath on the second floor of a private home - Own entrance on the second floor of a private home w/pool.
washer/Dryer in the unit in a quiet and cozy living experience in a good neighborhood in Woodland Hills,
price includes all utilities and High speed internet
mini kitchen (microwave, brand new refrigerator, Mr. Coffee) & full bathroom
View of a beautiful mountains a lot of natural Light, Plenty of street Parking
Just 5 minutes to 101 Free Way
No pets & No-smoking

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23634 Calvert St. have any available units?
23634 Calvert St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 23634 Calvert St. have?
Some of 23634 Calvert St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pool, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23634 Calvert St. currently offering any rent specials?
23634 Calvert St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23634 Calvert St. pet-friendly?
No, 23634 Calvert St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 23634 Calvert St. offer parking?
No, 23634 Calvert St. does not offer parking.
Does 23634 Calvert St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23634 Calvert St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23634 Calvert St. have a pool?
Yes, 23634 Calvert St. has a pool.
Does 23634 Calvert St. have accessible units?
No, 23634 Calvert St. does not have accessible units.
Does 23634 Calvert St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 23634 Calvert St. does not have units with dishwashers.
