23632 Elkwood Street

Amenities
Prime West Hills home located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. Features 4 spacious bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, living room, family room, dining room, and large GAME/MOVIE ROOM! Beautiful plantation shutters throughout the home. 3 car garage with direct access. Gourmet kitchen with quartz counter tops, custom mosaic backsplash, sub-zero refrigerator, and stainless-steel appliances. Cozy breakfast area with view of lush backyard and spa!! One bedroom and bathroom is located downstairs. The oversized master suite with sitting area offers a walk-in closet and bathroom with double sinks and soaking tub under a skylight. Conveniently located close to parks, hiking, and shopping. This property is also within the prestigious El Camino High School district!! Owner pays for spa and gardening service.