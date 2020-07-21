All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 7 2019 at 6:59 AM

23632 Elkwood Street

23632 W Elkwood St · No Longer Available
Location

23632 W Elkwood St, Los Angeles, CA 91304
West Hills

Amenities

bathtub
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
parking
garage
hot tub
Prime West Hills home located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. Features 4 spacious bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, living room, family room, dining room, and large GAME/MOVIE ROOM! Beautiful plantation shutters throughout the home. 3 car garage with direct access. Gourmet kitchen with quartz counter tops, custom mosaic backsplash, sub-zero refrigerator, and stainless-steel appliances. Cozy breakfast area with view of lush backyard and spa!! One bedroom and bathroom is located downstairs. The oversized master suite with sitting area offers a walk-in closet and bathroom with double sinks and soaking tub under a skylight. Conveniently located close to parks, hiking, and shopping. This property is also within the prestigious El Camino High School district!! Owner pays for spa and gardening service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23632 Elkwood Street have any available units?
23632 Elkwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 23632 Elkwood Street have?
Some of 23632 Elkwood Street's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23632 Elkwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
23632 Elkwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23632 Elkwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 23632 Elkwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 23632 Elkwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 23632 Elkwood Street offers parking.
Does 23632 Elkwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23632 Elkwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23632 Elkwood Street have a pool?
No, 23632 Elkwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 23632 Elkwood Street have accessible units?
No, 23632 Elkwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23632 Elkwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 23632 Elkwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
