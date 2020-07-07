2352 OCEAN Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher furnished range

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry range Property Amenities

Short term or long term, furnished or unfurnished rental! A charming little cottage right in the heart of Venice. One bedroom with a kitchen that adjoins the living room. Surrounded by a garden with palm trees and bougainvillea. It's a calm and relaxing haven in the middle of one of the city's most popular tourist areas. Perfectly located by the canals and short walk from Abbott Kinney. Stroll the Venice Canals right to the beach. Bikes at the property allow you to ride anywhere in the area or along the coast. Note: bungalow is 392 square feet.