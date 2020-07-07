All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 7 2020 at 8:15 AM

2352 OCEAN Avenue

2352 Ocean Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2352 Ocean Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
Short term or long term, furnished or unfurnished rental! A charming little cottage right in the heart of Venice. One bedroom with a kitchen that adjoins the living room. Surrounded by a garden with palm trees and bougainvillea. It's a calm and relaxing haven in the middle of one of the city's most popular tourist areas. Perfectly located by the canals and short walk from Abbott Kinney. Stroll the Venice Canals right to the beach. Bikes at the property allow you to ride anywhere in the area or along the coast. Note: bungalow is 392 square feet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2352 OCEAN Avenue have any available units?
2352 OCEAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2352 OCEAN Avenue have?
Some of 2352 OCEAN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2352 OCEAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2352 OCEAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2352 OCEAN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2352 OCEAN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2352 OCEAN Avenue offer parking?
No, 2352 OCEAN Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2352 OCEAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2352 OCEAN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2352 OCEAN Avenue have a pool?
No, 2352 OCEAN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2352 OCEAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2352 OCEAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2352 OCEAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2352 OCEAN Avenue has units with dishwashers.

