Last updated May 2 2020 at 10:42 PM

23513 Balmoral Lane

23513 Balmoral Lane · No Longer Available
Location

23513 Balmoral Lane, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

granite counters
all utils included
parking
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Great Guest House/ADU with 1 bedroom & 1 bathroom located in a prime area of West Hills and very close to the Fallbrook Mall and The Village. It is very private and separated from the main house with secured access and it's own driveway parking. The open kitchen has granite counter tops and an island pincela perfect for bar stolls. Tile floors throughout All utilities are all including in the rent.

THIS GUEST HOUSE WONT LAST!!! Prime location in the heart of West Hills, minutes from the Topanga Village & Fallbrook Malls, minutes away from the 101 freeway short distance from Pierce college. This property has its own parking and a huge yard. Very private and separate from the main house. It is immaculately designed, with a great floor plan & lots of closet space. The bright kitchen has sleek countertops, stainless steel appliances and a cozy dining area. Bedroom is well-lit with natural sunlight and offers a large closet. This lease also includes a fridge freezer and stove. It’s a very Private & Very Peaceful unit with all utilities included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23513 Balmoral Lane have any available units?
23513 Balmoral Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 23513 Balmoral Lane have?
Some of 23513 Balmoral Lane's amenities include granite counters, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23513 Balmoral Lane currently offering any rent specials?
23513 Balmoral Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23513 Balmoral Lane pet-friendly?
No, 23513 Balmoral Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 23513 Balmoral Lane offer parking?
Yes, 23513 Balmoral Lane offers parking.
Does 23513 Balmoral Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23513 Balmoral Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23513 Balmoral Lane have a pool?
No, 23513 Balmoral Lane does not have a pool.
Does 23513 Balmoral Lane have accessible units?
No, 23513 Balmoral Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 23513 Balmoral Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 23513 Balmoral Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

