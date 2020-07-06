23513 Balmoral Lane

Amenities

granite counters all utils included parking stainless steel range refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Great Guest House/ADU with 1 bedroom & 1 bathroom located in a prime area of West Hills and very close to the Fallbrook Mall and The Village. It is very private and separated from the main house with secured access and it's own driveway parking. The open kitchen has granite counter tops and an island pincela perfect for bar stolls. Tile floors throughout All utilities are all including in the rent.



THIS GUEST HOUSE WONT LAST!!! Prime location in the heart of West Hills, minutes from the Topanga Village & Fallbrook Malls, minutes away from the 101 freeway short distance from Pierce college. This property has its own parking and a huge yard. Very private and separate from the main house. It is immaculately designed, with a great floor plan & lots of closet space. The bright kitchen has sleek countertops, stainless steel appliances and a cozy dining area. Bedroom is well-lit with natural sunlight and offers a large closet. This lease also includes a fridge freezer and stove. It’s a very Private & Very Peaceful unit with all utilities included!