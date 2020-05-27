235 North SALTAIR Avenue

Amenities

Available Now. Short or Long term lease. Wonderfully appointed single story home on a quiet street in exclusive and highly sought after Brentwood. 6 bedrooms 7 baths. 5 bedrooms en suite. Beautiful property, quiet, private, wonderful mountain views. 30,000 square foot enclosed yard. Large pool, spa, outdoor sauna and changing room, walking path around perimeter of property, outdoor kitchen, backyard patio, putting green, bocci ball court, gas fire pit with wonderful sunset views of the santa monica mountain. House fully furnished, linens, kitchen fully stocked, 5 flat screen tvs, everything you need. Come, bring your bags and enjoy this spectacular environment!