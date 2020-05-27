All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 5 2019 at 2:23 AM

235 North SALTAIR Avenue

235 North Saltair Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

235 North Saltair Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
fire pit
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
Available Now. Short or Long term lease. Wonderfully appointed single story home on a quiet street in exclusive and highly sought after Brentwood. 6 bedrooms 7 baths. 5 bedrooms en suite. Beautiful property, quiet, private, wonderful mountain views. 30,000 square foot enclosed yard. Large pool, spa, outdoor sauna and changing room, walking path around perimeter of property, outdoor kitchen, backyard patio, putting green, bocci ball court, gas fire pit with wonderful sunset views of the santa monica mountain. House fully furnished, linens, kitchen fully stocked, 5 flat screen tvs, everything you need. Come, bring your bags and enjoy this spectacular environment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 7 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 North SALTAIR Avenue have any available units?
235 North SALTAIR Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 235 North SALTAIR Avenue have?
Some of 235 North SALTAIR Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 North SALTAIR Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
235 North SALTAIR Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 North SALTAIR Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 235 North SALTAIR Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 235 North SALTAIR Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 235 North SALTAIR Avenue offers parking.
Does 235 North SALTAIR Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 235 North SALTAIR Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 North SALTAIR Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 235 North SALTAIR Avenue has a pool.
Does 235 North SALTAIR Avenue have accessible units?
No, 235 North SALTAIR Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 235 North SALTAIR Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 235 North SALTAIR Avenue has units with dishwashers.
