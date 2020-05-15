235 MAIN Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Live in a peaceful, modern retreat in the middle of a vibrant neighborhood. Located a stone's throw from restaurants, shops, the beach, and South Beach Park, this smart, secure condo boasts updated bathrooms and kitchen, two en suite bedrooms, a bonus loft/work space, high ceilings, and a gated subterranean garage with tandem parking. Flooded with natural light and ocean air, this unit enjoys two balconies, including a west facing balcony with peekaboo ocean views. 6 or 12 month lease available.