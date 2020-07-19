235 ENTRADA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit guest suite new construction

Wonderful opportunity to live in one of the few newly constructed, homes located at the "Entrada" of the Santa Monica Cnyn,adjacent to the beach & easy access to the restaurant scene. When entering the gates, the air of sophisticated chic washes over you. The lower level offers the indoor/outdoor entertaining area, which includes the open kitchen, the open formal (and informal) living rooms, & lounging areas around fire pits & places.Thoughtfully placed guest suite privately situated & open to the gardens is also on the first floor. The upper level includes a luxurious master suite, a secondary bdrm suite and a club-like entertaining area with teak paneled walls, built-in entertainment centers, & a backdrop of 360 degree views encompassing canyon vistas and the pacific ocean.There are outdoor areas off all the rooms - doubling the space & supporting the eminent California indoor/outdoor experience. The rooftop deck is no doubt the best in the land. Available May-November.