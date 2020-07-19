All apartments in Los Angeles
235 ENTRADA Drive
Last updated May 23 2019 at 2:24 AM

235 ENTRADA Drive

235 Entrada Drive · No Longer Available
Location

235 Entrada Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90402
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
guest suite
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
guest suite
new construction
Wonderful opportunity to live in one of the few newly constructed, homes located at the "Entrada" of the Santa Monica Cnyn,adjacent to the beach & easy access to the restaurant scene. When entering the gates, the air of sophisticated chic washes over you. The lower level offers the indoor/outdoor entertaining area, which includes the open kitchen, the open formal (and informal) living rooms, & lounging areas around fire pits & places.Thoughtfully placed guest suite privately situated & open to the gardens is also on the first floor. The upper level includes a luxurious master suite, a secondary bdrm suite and a club-like entertaining area with teak paneled walls, built-in entertainment centers, & a backdrop of 360 degree views encompassing canyon vistas and the pacific ocean.There are outdoor areas off all the rooms - doubling the space & supporting the eminent California indoor/outdoor experience. The rooftop deck is no doubt the best in the land. Available May-November.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 ENTRADA Drive have any available units?
235 ENTRADA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 235 ENTRADA Drive have?
Some of 235 ENTRADA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 ENTRADA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
235 ENTRADA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 ENTRADA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 235 ENTRADA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 235 ENTRADA Drive offer parking?
No, 235 ENTRADA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 235 ENTRADA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 235 ENTRADA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 ENTRADA Drive have a pool?
No, 235 ENTRADA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 235 ENTRADA Drive have accessible units?
No, 235 ENTRADA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 235 ENTRADA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 235 ENTRADA Drive has units with dishwashers.
