235 ENTRADA Drive

Amenities
Wonderful opportunity to live in one of the few newly constructed, homes located at the "Entrada" of the Santa Monica Cnyn,adjacent to the beach & easy access to the restaurant scene. When entering the gates, the air of sophisticated chic washes over you. The lower level offers the indoor/outdoor entertaining area, which includes the open kitchen, the open formal (and informal) living rooms, & lounging areas around fire pits & places.Thoughtfully placed guest suite privately situated & open to the gardens is also on the first floor. The upper level includes a luxurious master suite, a secondary bdrm suite and a club-like entertaining area with teak paneled walls, built-in entertainment centers, & a backdrop of 360 degree views encompassing canyon vistas and the pacific ocean.There are outdoor areas off all the rooms - doubling the space & supporting the eminent California indoor/outdoor experience. The rooftop deck is no doubt the best in the land. Available May-November.