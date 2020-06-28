All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 1 2019 at 12:13 PM

23430 Vanowen Street

23430 Vanowen Street · No Longer Available
Location

23430 Vanowen Street, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
3 bed 3 bathroom house - Property Id: 152524

Beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bathroom house. 2 master bedrooms. Nearly new kitchen appliances. New carpets. Wood flooring. Beautiful sun room. 12 plentiful fruit trees including lemons, apples and oranges. Safe and quite neighborhood. It is located within the Los Angeles Unified School District which includes the most prestigious schools, Welby Way Elementary School, Hale Charter Academy Middle School and El Camino Real Charter High School. Less than few miles away from Los Angeles Pierce College. 8 miles away from Cal State University Northridge. 18 miles away from Pepperdine university. 17 miles from beaches. home is walking distance to shopping centers and the Westfield Village on Topanga. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Crown Wok, Ameci Pizza & Pasta and El Pollo Amigo. Near Shadow Ranch Park, Castle Peak Park and Taxco Trails Park.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/152524p
Property Id 152524

(RLNE5126304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23430 Vanowen Street have any available units?
23430 Vanowen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 23430 Vanowen Street have?
Some of 23430 Vanowen Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23430 Vanowen Street currently offering any rent specials?
23430 Vanowen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23430 Vanowen Street pet-friendly?
No, 23430 Vanowen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 23430 Vanowen Street offer parking?
No, 23430 Vanowen Street does not offer parking.
Does 23430 Vanowen Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23430 Vanowen Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23430 Vanowen Street have a pool?
No, 23430 Vanowen Street does not have a pool.
Does 23430 Vanowen Street have accessible units?
No, 23430 Vanowen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23430 Vanowen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23430 Vanowen Street has units with dishwashers.
