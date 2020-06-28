23430 Vanowen Street

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bathroom house. 2 master bedrooms. Nearly new kitchen appliances. New carpets. Wood flooring. Beautiful sun room. 12 plentiful fruit trees including lemons, apples and oranges. Safe and quite neighborhood. It is located within the Los Angeles Unified School District which includes the most prestigious schools, Welby Way Elementary School, Hale Charter Academy Middle School and El Camino Real Charter High School. Less than few miles away from Los Angeles Pierce College. 8 miles away from Cal State University Northridge. 18 miles away from Pepperdine university. 17 miles from beaches. home is walking distance to shopping centers and the Westfield Village on Topanga. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Crown Wok, Ameci Pizza & Pasta and El Pollo Amigo. Near Shadow Ranch Park, Castle Peak Park and Taxco Trails Park.

