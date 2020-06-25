23426 Burbank Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful gated home with a pool in highly desirable Walnut Acres neighborhood. Zoned for all 3 highly desirable award-winning schools all recently charter & ranked among the highest schools in the state! Double front door entry into one story open floorplan with wood floors throughout, formal living room with vaulted wood-beamed ceilings & stone mantled dual sided fireplace into family room with wet bar that opens to the large kitchen with tons of cabinetry & great dining area; walls of glass sliders open to great yard with covered patio, inviting large pool with slide; master has private bath with dual vanities, glass shower, separate tub; smooth ceilings, recessed lighting, ceiling fans; large front lawns. Plenty of storage with a two car garage and RV access.

Walnut Acres is adjacent to Warner Center & the brand new Village with the finest dining & shopping, just minutes to the beach & PCH and easy freeway access

Gardener and Pool service included in rent.