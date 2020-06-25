All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 6 2019 at 3:46 AM

23426 Burbank Boulevard

23426 Burbank Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

23426 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful gated home with a pool in highly desirable Walnut Acres neighborhood. Zoned for all 3 highly desirable award-winning schools all recently charter & ranked among the highest schools in the state! Double front door entry into one story open floorplan with wood floors throughout, formal living room with vaulted wood-beamed ceilings & stone mantled dual sided fireplace into family room with wet bar that opens to the large kitchen with tons of cabinetry & great dining area; walls of glass sliders open to great yard with covered patio, inviting large pool with slide; master has private bath with dual vanities, glass shower, separate tub; smooth ceilings, recessed lighting, ceiling fans; large front lawns. Plenty of storage with a two car garage and RV access.
Walnut Acres is adjacent to Warner Center & the brand new Village with the finest dining & shopping, just minutes to the beach & PCH and easy freeway access
Gardener and Pool service included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23426 Burbank Boulevard have any available units?
23426 Burbank Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 23426 Burbank Boulevard have?
Some of 23426 Burbank Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23426 Burbank Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
23426 Burbank Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23426 Burbank Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 23426 Burbank Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 23426 Burbank Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 23426 Burbank Boulevard offers parking.
Does 23426 Burbank Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23426 Burbank Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23426 Burbank Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 23426 Burbank Boulevard has a pool.
Does 23426 Burbank Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 23426 Burbank Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 23426 Burbank Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23426 Burbank Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
