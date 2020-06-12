All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

2341 FELLOWSHIP PARK Way

2341 Fellowship Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

2341 Fellowship Parkway, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
guest suite
Tucked into a cul-de-sac at the top of the Silver Lake/Echo Park hills, this updated 5 bedroom, 3 bath, fully furnished house is ideal for expert entertainers, professionals, artists, and families alike. Windows on every wall feature expansive views including the Hollywood Sign and the Griffith Observatory. Four sunlit levels allow for extended family, live-in nanny or home office/gym. Chef's kitchen boasts JennAir appliances and a huge walk-in pantry. The deluxe master suite with enormous walk-in closet, en-suite master bath, and two balconies, feels like a home of its own, as does the spacious guest suite downstairs. The driveway fits 8 cars, so you can host all your friends! Enjoy a stunning, botanical garden-like half-acre with tree and flower-lined long brick pathways.Walkable to hotspots, Pollen, Valerie, Cookbook. A quick walk into Elysian Park for scenic hiking. A 5-minute drive to award-winning favorites, Salazar and Ostrich Farm. Easy access to major freeways - 5, 101

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2341 FELLOWSHIP PARK Way have any available units?
2341 FELLOWSHIP PARK Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2341 FELLOWSHIP PARK Way have?
Some of 2341 FELLOWSHIP PARK Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2341 FELLOWSHIP PARK Way currently offering any rent specials?
2341 FELLOWSHIP PARK Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2341 FELLOWSHIP PARK Way pet-friendly?
No, 2341 FELLOWSHIP PARK Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2341 FELLOWSHIP PARK Way offer parking?
Yes, 2341 FELLOWSHIP PARK Way offers parking.
Does 2341 FELLOWSHIP PARK Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2341 FELLOWSHIP PARK Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2341 FELLOWSHIP PARK Way have a pool?
No, 2341 FELLOWSHIP PARK Way does not have a pool.
Does 2341 FELLOWSHIP PARK Way have accessible units?
No, 2341 FELLOWSHIP PARK Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2341 FELLOWSHIP PARK Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2341 FELLOWSHIP PARK Way has units with dishwashers.
