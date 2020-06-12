2341 FELLOWSHIP PARK Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking guest suite

Tucked into a cul-de-sac at the top of the Silver Lake/Echo Park hills, this updated 5 bedroom, 3 bath, fully furnished house is ideal for expert entertainers, professionals, artists, and families alike. Windows on every wall feature expansive views including the Hollywood Sign and the Griffith Observatory. Four sunlit levels allow for extended family, live-in nanny or home office/gym. Chef's kitchen boasts JennAir appliances and a huge walk-in pantry. The deluxe master suite with enormous walk-in closet, en-suite master bath, and two balconies, feels like a home of its own, as does the spacious guest suite downstairs. The driveway fits 8 cars, so you can host all your friends! Enjoy a stunning, botanical garden-like half-acre with tree and flower-lined long brick pathways.Walkable to hotspots, Pollen, Valerie, Cookbook. A quick walk into Elysian Park for scenic hiking. A 5-minute drive to award-winning favorites, Salazar and Ostrich Farm. Easy access to major freeways - 5, 101