2341 Canyon Drive

Extraordinary 3bed/3bath 2 Story Hollywood Hills Home - Extraordinary 3bed/3bath 2 story Hollywood Hills home. Spacious, light, and open with more than 5000 sq/ft of living space. Original beautiful oak flooring throughout. Spacious living room w/large front arched window to bring in the light, newly remodeled kitchen w/ custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances and a formal dining room w/ample lighting. Upstairs, a gorgeous and large master suite with an abundance of light has a full bathroom right outside its door. 2 additional large upstairs bedrooms are connected by an all tile jack and jill bathroom.



Property offers the convenience of walking to Gelsons, hiking in Griffith Park or dining on Franklin Ave. Close in proximity to the heart of Hollywood and easy access to the 101 fwy. Private shaded backyard, gardens and peace and quiet await all while offering the convenience and access to local restaurants, shopping, bars, and entertainment. This is the perfect location for your dynamic lifestyle. Close to the excitement of Hollywood and located in the quiet and friendly neighborhood of Franklin Village



No Pets Allowed



