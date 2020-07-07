All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

2341 Canyon Drive

2341 Canyon Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2341 Canyon Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Extraordinary 3bed/3bath 2 Story Hollywood Hills Home - Extraordinary 3bed/3bath 2 story Hollywood Hills home. Spacious, light, and open with more than 5000 sq/ft of living space. Original beautiful oak flooring throughout. Spacious living room w/large front arched window to bring in the light, newly remodeled kitchen w/ custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances and a formal dining room w/ample lighting. Upstairs, a gorgeous and large master suite with an abundance of light has a full bathroom right outside its door. 2 additional large upstairs bedrooms are connected by an all tile jack and jill bathroom.

Property offers the convenience of walking to Gelsons, hiking in Griffith Park or dining on Franklin Ave. Close in proximity to the heart of Hollywood and easy access to the 101 fwy. Private shaded backyard, gardens and peace and quiet await all while offering the convenience and access to local restaurants, shopping, bars, and entertainment. This is the perfect location for your dynamic lifestyle. Close to the excitement of Hollywood and located in the quiet and friendly neighborhood of Franklin Village

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5785983)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2341 Canyon Drive have any available units?
2341 Canyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 2341 Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2341 Canyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2341 Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2341 Canyon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2341 Canyon Drive offer parking?
No, 2341 Canyon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2341 Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2341 Canyon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2341 Canyon Drive have a pool?
No, 2341 Canyon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2341 Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 2341 Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2341 Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2341 Canyon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2341 Canyon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2341 Canyon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

