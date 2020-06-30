All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 11 2019 at 8:26 AM

23402 Western Avenue

23402 South Western Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

23402 South Western Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90710
Harbor City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Significantly Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath Condo in quiet Green Meadows West adjacent to Torrance & Lomita. All New LG Stainless Steel Appliances, Custom Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Wood Tile Floors, Recessed Lighting, Central AC & Heat, Master Suite with Private Bathroom & Walk-in Closet, Ceiling Fans, large covered patio, community pool, & one shared wall with nobody living above. Laundry Room with brand new LG Washer & Dryer included. Private 2 Car Garage with Electric Opener, plenty of storage space, & guest parking. Close to freeways, Del Amo Mall, & Farmer’s Market @ Wilson Park. DON'T MISS THIS ONE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23402 Western Avenue have any available units?
23402 Western Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 23402 Western Avenue have?
Some of 23402 Western Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23402 Western Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
23402 Western Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23402 Western Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 23402 Western Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 23402 Western Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 23402 Western Avenue offers parking.
Does 23402 Western Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23402 Western Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23402 Western Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 23402 Western Avenue has a pool.
Does 23402 Western Avenue have accessible units?
No, 23402 Western Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 23402 Western Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 23402 Western Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

