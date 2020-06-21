2340 CENTURY HL

Amenities

This West facing Townhome offers multiple outdoor spaces including a private Atrium. An updated kitchen offers a Miele dishwasher, and Hood, sub-zero Refrigerator and dual ovens. The large master suite is complete with high ceilings, sitting area, 2 walk-in closets, and private Balcony. The bathroom comes with dual sinks, separate soaking tub, steam shower, and 2 walk-in closets. A spacious second bedroom offers an ensuite bath, ample closets, and a soaking tub. There is an additional bonus room on the garage level and a 3 car private garage. Pets allowed with Landlord approval & Pet deposit required.Located in the heart of Century City. Century Hill is a guard gated, amenity-filled community, and is a wonderful place to call home. Just of few highlights that Century Hill offers- 5 pools, whirlpools, newly renovated tennis courts, renovated gym, and 24-hour staff of security and on-site management.