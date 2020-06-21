All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2340 CENTURY HL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2340 CENTURY HL
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:14 AM

2340 CENTURY HL

2340 Century Hill · (310) 651-0336
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2340 Century Hill, Los Angeles, CA 90067
Westside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2372 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This West facing Townhome offers multiple outdoor spaces including a private Atrium. An updated kitchen offers a Miele dishwasher, and Hood, sub-zero Refrigerator and dual ovens. The large master suite is complete with high ceilings, sitting area, 2 walk-in closets, and private Balcony. The bathroom comes with dual sinks, separate soaking tub, steam shower, and 2 walk-in closets. A spacious second bedroom offers an ensuite bath, ample closets, and a soaking tub. There is an additional bonus room on the garage level and a 3 car private garage. Pets allowed with Landlord approval & Pet deposit required.Located in the heart of Century City. Century Hill is a guard gated, amenity-filled community, and is a wonderful place to call home. Just of few highlights that Century Hill offers- 5 pools, whirlpools, newly renovated tennis courts, renovated gym, and 24-hour staff of security and on-site management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2340 CENTURY HL have any available units?
2340 CENTURY HL has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2340 CENTURY HL have?
Some of 2340 CENTURY HL's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2340 CENTURY HL currently offering any rent specials?
2340 CENTURY HL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2340 CENTURY HL pet-friendly?
Yes, 2340 CENTURY HL is pet friendly.
Does 2340 CENTURY HL offer parking?
Yes, 2340 CENTURY HL does offer parking.
Does 2340 CENTURY HL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2340 CENTURY HL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2340 CENTURY HL have a pool?
Yes, 2340 CENTURY HL has a pool.
Does 2340 CENTURY HL have accessible units?
No, 2340 CENTURY HL does not have accessible units.
Does 2340 CENTURY HL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2340 CENTURY HL has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2340 CENTURY HL?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

957 Wilcox Avenue
957 Wilcox Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
NoHo 14
5440 Tujunga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
719 N. Heliotrope
719 North Heliotrope Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Topaz Apartments
550 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Boulevard on Wilshire
5353 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
The Preston Miracle Mile
630 Masselin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Vues on Gordon
1558 N Gordon St
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity