234 W. 12th street

BEAUTIFUL 1 BED / 1 BATH IN SAN PEDRO WITH WASHER / DRYER HOOK UPS **500 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT** - You have found your new home!! This beautiful one bedroom offers gated entry and is located behind an occupied front unit. This unit also features a spacious kitchen with a gas stove, granite counter tops, NEW kitchen cabinets, and a floor heater. The unit has fresh paint all throughout the unit with large windows and washer and dryer hook ups. Street parking only.

This home is located in the city of San Pedro, only minutes from dining, shopping, entertainment, the Ports O' Call Village, and more! Nearby schools include Baur/Speck Elementary School, George H. Flamson Middle School, and Paso Robles High School. **500 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT**



To Qualify:

Credit score must be no less than 550

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We will not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord



Call our office today to find out how you can take a tour!



***To ensure protection of your personal belongings and liability, all units require a minimum of $15,000.00 in renters insurance coverage and $100,000.00 in accidental coverage. Average cost of renters insurance coverage can cost as little as $10 per month. Proof of coverage must be provided upon signing of your lease.***



For more information on this apartment call Borba Property at 562-924-3858 or visit us online at www.borbaproperty.com to apply online.



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We urge you to be vigilant in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform all appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Borba Investment Realty, 17100 Pioneer Blvd #400, Artesia, CA 90701. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud users.



No Pets Allowed



