Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:14 AM

234 W. 12th street

234 West 12th Street · No Longer Available
Location

234 West 12th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Central San Pedro

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL 1 BED / 1 BATH IN SAN PEDRO WITH WASHER / DRYER HOOK UPS **500 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT** - You have found your new home!! This beautiful one bedroom offers gated entry and is located behind an occupied front unit. This unit also features a spacious kitchen with a gas stove, granite counter tops, NEW kitchen cabinets, and a floor heater. The unit has fresh paint all throughout the unit with large windows and washer and dryer hook ups. Street parking only.
This home is located in the city of San Pedro, only minutes from dining, shopping, entertainment, the Ports O' Call Village, and more! Nearby schools include Baur/Speck Elementary School, George H. Flamson Middle School, and Paso Robles High School. **500 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT**

To Qualify:
Credit score must be no less than 550
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We will not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

Call our office today to find out how you can take a tour!

***To ensure protection of your personal belongings and liability, all units require a minimum of $15,000.00 in renters insurance coverage and $100,000.00 in accidental coverage. Average cost of renters insurance coverage can cost as little as $10 per month. Proof of coverage must be provided upon signing of your lease.***

For more information on this apartment call Borba Property at 562-924-3858 or visit us online at www.borbaproperty.com to apply online.

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We urge you to be vigilant in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform all appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Borba Investment Realty, 17100 Pioneer Blvd #400, Artesia, CA 90701. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud users.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2644582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 W. 12th street have any available units?
234 W. 12th street doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 234 W. 12th street have?
Some of 234 W. 12th street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 W. 12th street currently offering any rent specials?
234 W. 12th street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 W. 12th street pet-friendly?
No, 234 W. 12th street is not pet friendly.
Does 234 W. 12th street offer parking?
No, 234 W. 12th street does not offer parking.
Does 234 W. 12th street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 234 W. 12th street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 W. 12th street have a pool?
No, 234 W. 12th street does not have a pool.
Does 234 W. 12th street have accessible units?
No, 234 W. 12th street does not have accessible units.
Does 234 W. 12th street have units with dishwashers?
No, 234 W. 12th street does not have units with dishwashers.

