Located in a prime Venice location on the renowned Abbot Kinney Blvd, just blocks to all the boutique shops and gourmet restaurants. This middle unit is a 1 bed and 1 bathroom unit for lease in the center of a Triplex. Light and airy with hardwood floors throughout. Communal outdoor area. 1 c. garage parking. Truly a rare opportunity be on the coveted Abbot Kinney Blvd; this lease will not last!