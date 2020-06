2336 Ewing St.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL AND LUXURIOUS NEW 3BED/3BATH DUPLEX IN THE HEART OF SILVER LAKE, LOS ANGELES. SITUATED IN A VERY SERENE CUL-DE-SAC. NEXT TO LAKE, DOG PARK, 2.5 MILE WALKING TRAIL, THE MEADOW, RECREATIONAL CENTER, SHOPS AND EATERIES. CENTRALLY TO ALL MAJOR FREEWAY 2/5/10/101/110/134, NEAR HOLLYWOOD, GRIFFITH PARK, SUNSET BL., DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES, USC CAMPUS. MODERN LARGE AND SPACIOUS OPEN FLOOR PLAN. GATED COMPLEX. RENT INCLUDED SOME UTILITIES SUCH GAS, TRASH, SEWER, GARDENER FOR ONLY $3600/MO WITH $3600 DEPOSIT IN PAYMENT. EMAIL, TEXT, OR CALL TONY FOR APPOINTMENT.



AMENITIES: WALK-IN CLOSET, CENTRAL AC/ HEAT, RECESS LIGHTING, REFRIGERATOR, DISH WASHER, STOVE OVEN, DISPOSAL, W/D HOOK-UP, FRENCH DOOR WITH BALCONY, GRANITE, HARD WOOD, AND CARPET FLOORING, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND WALLS, PICNIC AREA, 2 RESERVED PARKING, GATED WITH 24HR SECURITY SURVEILLANT PROPERTY, SMALL TRAINED PETS NEGOTIABLE. 1 YEAR LEASE MINIMUM.