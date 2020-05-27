2335 Stanley Hills Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Cute remodeled tree house in Laurel Canyon! With 3 bedrooms and 2 baths in approximately 1200 square feet, you'll experience plenty of sunlight with high ceilings and plenty of windows. The galley kitchen has new countertops and appliances. Enjoy the terraced yard and wildflowers from your backyard deck off the master suite with a new shower & vanity. Embrace the entertaining vibe from the large front porch-ideal for a summer barbecue! New flooring, paint, master bath, kitchen,and appliances.