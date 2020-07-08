All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:35 AM

23330 Victory Blvd

23330 Victory Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

23330 Victory Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Available 06/15/20 All Utilities Included, beautiful remodeled home! - Property Id: 266799

Completely remodeled, single story modern home! Featuring an open floor plan with living room, dining area boosting a beautiful quartz stone ethanol fireplace and a spacious family room with plenty of natural light for evenings of full relaxation. Enjoy 2 fully remodeled bathrooms surrounded by travertine stone tile and modern fixtures. The spacious gourmet chef's kitchen with granite counter tops and marble backsplash. Stainless steel appliances, profesional Viking stove & hood range and also including refrigerator. Indoor laundry area w/a washer and dryer. Nicely landscaped and peaceful Backyard w/ lemon and Orange trees. Excellent schools, home is assigned to Welby Way and El Camino! And here is the bonus...all utilities included, electricity, water, trash and landscaper!!! Virtual tours available now, physical tours starting May 15th By appointment only.

Pet Deposit $350
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266799
Property Id 266799

(RLNE5794262)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23330 Victory Blvd have any available units?
23330 Victory Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 23330 Victory Blvd have?
Some of 23330 Victory Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23330 Victory Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
23330 Victory Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23330 Victory Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 23330 Victory Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 23330 Victory Blvd offer parking?
No, 23330 Victory Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 23330 Victory Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23330 Victory Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23330 Victory Blvd have a pool?
No, 23330 Victory Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 23330 Victory Blvd have accessible units?
No, 23330 Victory Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 23330 Victory Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23330 Victory Blvd has units with dishwashers.

