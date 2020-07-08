23330 Victory Blvd

Amenities
Available 06/15/20 All Utilities Included, beautiful remodeled home! - Property Id: 266799
Completely remodeled, single story modern home! Featuring an open floor plan with living room, dining area boosting a beautiful quartz stone ethanol fireplace and a spacious family room with plenty of natural light for evenings of full relaxation. Enjoy 2 fully remodeled bathrooms surrounded by travertine stone tile and modern fixtures. The spacious gourmet chef's kitchen with granite counter tops and marble backsplash. Stainless steel appliances, profesional Viking stove & hood range and also including refrigerator. Indoor laundry area w/a washer and dryer. Nicely landscaped and peaceful Backyard w/ lemon and Orange trees. Excellent schools, home is assigned to Welby Way and El Camino! And here is the bonus...all utilities included, electricity, water, trash and landscaper!!! Virtual tours available now, physical tours starting May 15th By appointment only.
Pet Deposit $350
